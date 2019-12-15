CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina's point guard and best player Cole Anthony was ruled out indefinitely with a right knee injury by the school in a press release on Sunday.

This comes right before Gonzaga takes on the Tar Heels in the McCarthey Athletic Center on Wednesday. North Carolina plans on re-evaluating Anthony in the next few days, so he's not for sure out for the highly anticipated game against the Zags.

Anthony is UNC's leading scorer and is second among all freshmen in the nation in scoring. He's a crucial part of the offense that has struggled when he's not playing well. He's projected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft,

Game time between Gonzaga and North Carolina is at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

