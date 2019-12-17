SPOKANE, Wash. — North Carolina will be without its best player when the Tar Heels take on Gonzaga in the McCarthey Athletic Center on Wednesday, according to the school.

Point guard Cole Anthony has a partially torn meniscus and will be out four to six weeks. He is North Carolina's leading scorer and is a projected 2020 NBA Draft lottery pick.

Anthony is a crucial part of North Carolina's offense, which has struggled when he is not playing well.

Without Anthony, the Tar Heels lost to mid-major Wofford at home 68-64 on Sunday. North Carolina dropped out of the AP Poll's Top 25 after the loss.

Gonzaga is coming off another top 25 win against No. 16 Arizona on the road on Saturday. The Zags moved up from sixth to second in the latest AP Poll.

The Zags and Tar Heels will play on Wednesday in the McCarthey Athletic Center at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

If Gonzaga wins on Wednesday, it will be the program's first victory against the Tar Heels since 2006.

