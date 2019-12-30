SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored 18 points and No. 17 Gonzaga rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit to win its West Coast Conference opener 62-57 over Portland.

The Bulldogs, who trailed 34-14 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, outscored the Pilots 15-4 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead on a Katie Campbell 3-pointer with 3:19 to play.

Gonzaga trailed 37-24 at the half and 53-47 after three quarters.

Kate Andersen had four 3-pointers and 20 points for the Pilots, who were picked to finish last in the league.

Gonzaga's next game will be against BYU on January 2 in Provo, Utah.

