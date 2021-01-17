No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Saint Mary's 73-59

Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds in the win over the rival Gaels.

MORAGA, Calif. — Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary’s 73-59 for its 18th straight victory spanning the past two seasons.

Joel Ayayi scored 16 points to help the Bulldogs improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the West Coast Conference.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the South Bay shook the gym early in the second half. Play continued with no disruption at what typically would be an imposing visiting arena at McKeon Pavilion but had a far different feel devoid of fans.