No. 1 Gonzaga clobbers Central Michigan in tune up for matchup with No. 2 UCLA

Zags defeat Chippewas 107-54 behind five players scoring in double figures

Gonzaga led this game from start to finish as they destroyed Central Michigan 107-54.

The 53 point margin of victory marks the eighth largest win in Gonzaga history and the 107 points scored are the eleventh most in Mark Few's tenure as head coach.

Freshman forward Chet Holmgren finished with 19 points to lead all scorers and freshman guard Nolan Hickman added 16 points off the bench to pace the Zags offense.

Gonzaga began the game on a 16-3 run and never looked back. The Zags shot 56% from the field in this one and led by as many as 55 points.