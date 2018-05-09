Colin Kaepernick will make an appearance during the NFL season opener on Thursday night -- although it won't be on the field.

Two days after announcing its new endorsement deal with the former quarterback, Nike released its first ad featuring Kaepernick, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016.

In the ad -- which will make its television debut during the Thursday night matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons -- Kaepernick performs the voiceover before later being revealed as the narrator. "If people say your dreams are crazy. If they laugh at what you think you can do," he begins. "Good."

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Throughout the commercial, athletes are shown overcoming various obstacles -- including one scene that features former Cleveland Cavaliers megastar LeBron James.

"Don't become the best basketball player on the planet. Become bigger than basketball," Kaepernick says, as footage is shown of James opening his 'I Promise' public school in Akron.

Nike's decision to feature Kaepernick as a spokesperson was met with backlash from his detractors who have disagreed with his decision to kneel during the national anthem. Currently the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is suing the NFL over his belief that team owners have colluded against signing him over the course of the past two offseasons.

Earlier on Wednesday, James -- who has a reported lifetime endorsement deal with Nike -- showed his support the shoe manufacturer and its newest spokesperson.

"I stand with Nike, all day, every day," James said.

In addition to being featured in commercials, it's believed that Kaepernick will have his own clothing line with Nike in the near future.

