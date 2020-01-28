BEAVERTON, Ore. — Following Kobe Bryant’s death, Nike has pulled Kobe-related items from Nike.com.

Nike’s homepage includes a tribute to the NBA legend. During a search of Kobe Bryant on the website, the only items that come up are digital gift cards.

ESPN reports that Nike is reevaluating its ongoing strategy for releasing Bryant’s signature shoe series. In the interim, it says it would prefer to limit resellers' ability to stockpile an inventory of existing products, only to sell them on the secondary market at elevated prices.

Other stories

RELATED: Watch: Jimmy Fallon pays tearful tribute to Kobe Bryant on ‘Tonight Show’

RELATED: St. Louis remembers Kobe Bryant with candlelight vigils and jump shots

RELATED: Petition calling for NBA to change logo to Kobe Bryant has more than 1.5 million signers

RELATED: All 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash have been identified