JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nick Foles led the Jaguars to their first points of the season early in the 1st quarter against the Chiefs, but it didn't come without a cost. Foles was taken to the locker room following the play to check a shoulder injury. He will not return to the opener. Gardner Minshew is now under center. Foles' final line: 5/8 for 75 yards and touchdown in his debut for the Jaguars.