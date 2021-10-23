Years of waiting finally end as Kraken make home debut

The Kraken lost their first game in Climate Pledge Arena to the Canucks 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken played their first home game on Saturday night, losing to the Vancouver Canucks 4-2. Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 7:08 remaining, and Conor Garland scored on a breakaway three minutes later as the Vancouver Canucks spoiled the home debut.

Garland assisted on Horvat’s first goal in the second period, and then scored his third of the season to cap Vancouver’s comeback and ruin a celebratory night with the Kraken playing their first home game in their new $1 billion arena.

Vince Dunn scored the first goal inside Climate Pledge Arena in the closing seconds of the first period, and Mark Giordano gave Seattle a 2-1 lead early in the third period. But Seattle couldn’t hold a third-period lead for the second time in its six games.