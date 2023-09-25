Free Chiefs tickets available for Spokane County wildfire victims, first responders

In partnership with Spokane REALTORS, the Chiefs are offering free tickets to its Opening Night game to wildfire victims and first responders.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those impacted by the Gray or Oregon Road fires over the summer are being offered a "little bit of a breather" in the form of free hockey tickets.

The Spokane Chiefs are hosting the Tri-City Americans on Blue Moon Opening Night on Sept. 30. In partnership with Spokane REALTORS, the Chiefs are offering free tickets to this game to wildfire victims and first responders. The Chiefs want to use the night to recognize everyone involved in recovery efforts following the Gray and Oregon Road fires.

“We hope to provide a little bit of a breather and break from the recovery efforts for the residents that were affected,” said Jay Stewart, the Spokane Chiefs Vice President. "There have also been a large number of individuals that have helped in the recovery efforts, including first responders, and we wanted to take an opportunity to recognize their work.”

Chiefs fans who were impacted by either of the wildfires can click here for more information.

