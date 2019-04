VANCOUVER, BC — The Spokane Chiefs trailed 2-0 early to the Vancouver Giants and never were able to overcome the deficit, falling 3-2. The Giants won the series 4-1 overall.

The Chiefs' season ended in the Western Conference Finals for the WHL.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored on a power play in the third, but Vancouver got a goal of their own 20 seconds later. Ethan McIndoe scored late, but that only brought the score to 3-2.