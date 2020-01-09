Spokane Chiefs name new head coach

Just a day after the Chiefs' former head coach Manny Viveiros left for a job in the AHL, the Chiefs have a new man in charge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not normal for a new head coach to be hired literally a day after the former head coach leaves, but for the Spokane Chiefs they apparently already had their head coach in waiting.

The hockey team named Adam Maglio their new head coach on Tuesday, just 24 hours after head coach Manny Viveiros left the team for a new head coaching gig with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Maglio was an assistant coach for the Chiefs on last year's 41-18-4-1 team and primarily worked with the club's defensemen, including WHL Defenseman of the Year Ty Smith.

"I'm humbled and thankful to Bobby Brett, Mark Miles, Scott Carter and the rest of the Spokane Chiefs organization for trusting me to lead the team," Maglio said in a press release. "I'm also thankful for the opportunity to work with Manny Viveiros, who is an outstanding leader, coach and friend.

"I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to grow as a coach and learn the league with Manny. I'm excited for his new opportunity, which is very well deserved."

The Chiefs are thrilled to announce that Associate Coach Adam Maglio will become the 14th head coach in franchise history.



Congratulations, Adam!



Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) September 1, 2020

"When we hired Manny, Adam was a very strong consideration for the head coach position," general manager Scott Carter noted. "We were very excited he took our Associate Coach job and learned from Manny last season. "I believe he is one of the top young coaches available and know he will follow in the footsteps of many great Chiefs coaches before him."