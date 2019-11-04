The Spokane Chiefs went into the third period tied at 1 with the Everett Silvertips, and managed to pull out a 3-1 win on Wednesday. The Chiefs are now one game away from moving on to the third round of the WHL Playoffs, with the next two games in the series at the Spokane Arena.

The Chief's first goal came courtesy of Ethan McIndoe deflecting Filip Kral's shot in the first period. Adam Beckman scored the game-winner in the third two and a half minutes in off of a Luc Smith steal. The final goal came with less than 30 seconds left as Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored an empty netter.

The Chiefs also go a stellar performance from their goalie on Wednesday. Bailey Brkin went 29-for-30 in goal. He now has a WHL-best .930 postseason save percentage.

Game four against the Everett Silvertips is at 7:05 on Friday at Spokane Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear white as the series is a White Out theme for the remainder of the games at Spokane Arena.