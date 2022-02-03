Former Spokane Chiefs captain named to Chinese National Team for 2022 Olympic Games

Jason Fram manned the Chiefs' blue line from 2011- 2016. Now, he will represent China in one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Chiefs captain and defenseman Jason Fram has been named to the Chinese National Team for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Fram starred for the Chiefs from 2011-2016 where he generated three of the most productive offensive seasons from the blueline in the team’s history. Fram recorded 165 points from 2013-2016. His 187 career points as a defenseman are third most in franchise history behind Brenden Kichton and Ty Smith. Fram shares a record with Kichton and Smith as the only defenseman in Chiefs history with more than 50 assists in a season twice with 51 in 2013-2014 and 53 the following season. Fram’s assist totals in 2014-2015 led all WHL defensemen.

Fram was drafted by the Chiefs in the eighth-round of the 2010 WHL Bantam Draft. He earned the role of captain in 2014. He was named a WHL Western Conference Second Team All-Star in 2015-2016.

Originally hailing from Vancouver, B.C., Fram followed his career in Spokane with HC Kunlun Red Star, a Beijing-based team in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Through 48 games this season, he has 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists).