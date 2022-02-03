Former Spokane Chiefs captain named to Chinese National Team for 2022 Olympic Games

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Chiefs captain and defenseman Jason Fram has been named to the Chinese National Team for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
Fram starred for the Chiefs from 2011-2016 where he generated three of the most productive offensive seasons from the blueline in the team’s history. Fram recorded 165 points from 2013-2016. His 187 career points as a defenseman are third most in franchise history behind Brenden Kichton and Ty Smith. Fram shares a record with Kichton and Smith as the only defenseman in Chiefs history with more than 50 assists in a season twice with 51 in 2013-2014 and 53 the following season. Fram’s assist totals in 2014-2015 led all WHL defensemen.
Fram was drafted by the Chiefs in the eighth-round of the 2010 WHL Bantam Draft. He earned the role of captain in 2014. He was named a WHL Western Conference Second Team All-Star in 2015-2016.
Originally hailing from Vancouver, B.C., Fram followed his career in Spokane with HC Kunlun Red Star, a Beijing-based team in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Through 48 games this season, he has 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists).
The Chinese National Team faces stiff competition in this year’s Olympics, as they are placed in Group A with medal-favorites Canada, the United States and Germany. This will be China’s first appearance in a top-level hockey tournament. Their schedule will begin against the U.S. on Feb. 10.