The Chiefs led 2-0 heading into the third period against the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday, but the Giants forced overtime in the game and eventually won 4-3.

Adam Beckman had two of the Chiefs three goals on Wednesday. One came in the first period, while the second came in the second period.

With the Chiefs trailing 3-2 in the third thanks to three straight Giants goals in the period, Riley Woods put one in the net. The Chiefs would head to overtime tied at 3, where the Giants would eventually score the game winner.

Spokane now trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series with game five in Vancouver on Friday at 7:30 PM.