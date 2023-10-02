Chiefs return to Spokane Arena for their home opener

The Chiefs had their two game win streak snapped this weekend by Tri City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Chiefs started the new season as well as you could ever hope as they went on the road and swept two games at Kamloops and Everett last weekend. It was the same start as last year as Spokane won their first two in Victoria to open the 2022-23 campaign. The Chiefs came back home and then lost their home opener and proceeded to drop 12 of 13 on their way to a last place finish. Spokane came home this week determined to not follow history, and take out their biggest rival in Tri City in Saturday's home debut.

Saturday's tilt with the Americans was the Chiefs lone game of the week. Spokane welcomed back forward Ty Cheveldayoff after he missed the opening weekend while attending the Vegas Golden Knights training camp. The Chiefs also saw the return of defenseman Saige Weinstein as he returned later in the week from Colorado's camp. Tri City meantime, was coming off a split in their opening weekend series at Prince George. The Americans were smashed 9-0 in their opener, but rebounded for a 6-4 victory in their last game. This would be the first of 10 meetings between the two this season and the crowd at the Spokane Arena was ready to renew the rivalry.

Over 8,000 were in attendance as the Chiefs went with Dawson Cowan in net, coming off a superb 36 save win over Everett. Spokane would see the Americans outshoot the Chiefs 12-9 in the first period, but Cowan and the penalty kill unit would deny Tri City on both of their power play opportunities to keep the Ams off the scoreboard. Spokane would get two power play chances as well and they would convert their first as Brayden Crampton's shot from the point found the net at 15:25 of the period to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead after one. The second period would see Tri City put up 20 shots but Cowan would turn aside every chance as the Chiefs would take a 1-0 advantage to the third.

The Americans came out in the third and would tie the game on an Andrew Fan goal 5:23 into the period to make it 1-1. Deagan McMillen then scored after a Chiefs turnover in their zone at 10:16 to give Tri City a 2-1 lead. Mc Millen would add to his total with just over 2 minutes left to cap off a three goal final frame for the Americans as they spoiled the Chiefs home opener with a 3-1 victory. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season and are tied for second in the U.S. Division with Portland with 4 points, two back of division leading Everett.

Spokane surrendered 45 shots in Saturday's loss but won the special teams battle, going 1-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-3 on the penalty kill. Tri City took control of the game midway through the second period though with their forecheck pressure in the Chiefs zone and Spokane's offensive game suffered as a result. Cowan was terrific in goal with 42 saves but the Americans big third period handed Spokane a home opening loss for the second straight season.

The Chiefs now look to bounce back as they play a pair of tough back to back games this Friday and Saturday. Spokane hosts defending league champion Seattle Friday night at 7:05 pm before heading to Kelowna to play the Rockets Saturday at 7:05 pm. Seattle has split their first two games while Kelowna will play two games at B.C. Division leading Prince George during the week before hosting the Chiefs. It will be a challenging back to back set for Spokane. I'll have the call on 103.5 FM the Game and 1510 AM KGA with the pre-game shows at 6:30 pm on both Friday and Saturday. We hope to see you at the rink!