The Spokane Chiefs got their first victory in their series against Vancouver on Tuesday evening thanks to a Jake McGrew game-winner in overtime. After the 3-2 Spokane win, Vancouver leads the series 2-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

McGrew's game-winner came 8:51 into overtime. You can see it here:

Eli Zummack and Luke Toporowski had Spokane's goals in regular time. Zummack's came with 17:40 in the second and Toporowski's came with 10:51 in the third. The Giants tied the game up at the end of the third period when the puck ricocheted off a Chiefs' player's skate and into the goal.

Game four will take place on Wednesday at Spokane Arena at 7:05.