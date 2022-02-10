Spokane Chiefs fire head coach Adam Maglio

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced that they have fired Head Coach Adam Maglio.
Associate Coach Ryan Smith will step in for Maglio as interim head coach for the remainder of the Chiefs' 2021-2022 season.
According to a press release from the team, Assistant Coach Dustin Donaghy will move into a full-time role.
The 2021-2022 season has been a rough year for the Chiefs, as their record currently stands at a dismal 12-26-3.
“We feel like a change is needed for our group,” Chiefs President Mark Miles said. “The season hasn’t progressed like we hoped it would. We still have a lot of games remaining and we want to put our team in a position to develop both as a unit and individually. We look forward to Ryan and Dustin leading that charge. We appreciate the time and effort Adam put into the organization.”
The Chiefs will host the Portland Winterhawks for back-to-back home games this Friday and Saturday (Feb. 11-Feb. 12).