Seattle takes losing streak into game against San Jose

The Seattle Kraken enter the matchup against the San Jose Sharks as losers of three straight games.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seattle Kraken (37-23-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-36-12, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken head into the matchup with the San Jose Sharks after losing three in a row.

San Jose is 3-9-6 against the Pacific Division and 19-36-12 overall. The Sharks have a -59 scoring differential, with 192 total goals scored and 251 conceded.

Seattle is 37-23-7 overall and 10-7-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have a 16-6-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Kraken won 8-5 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 20 goals and 64 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has scored four goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Jared McCann has 33 goals and 19 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).