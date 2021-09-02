The Seattle Kraken will play three “home” preseason games in Spokane, Everett and Kent.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken announced the preseason schedule for their inaugural NHL season Friday, which includes three “home” games that will be played at locations across the state.

The team will play a total of six games between September 26 and October 5, 2021. The team’s three home games will be played at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett and the ShoWare Center in Kent.

“The arena is on track to host our first regular season home game in mid-October, but we have made the decision to play our three inaugural preseason games at three outstanding local arenas,” said Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke. “This gives us an opportunity to partner with the [Western Hockey League (WHL)] teams, celebrate hockey across our region and grow this beautiful game. We couldn’t be more excited for these games and then to open Climate Pledge Arena.”

The full preseason schedule is below:

September 26 at 6 p.m.: Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

September 28: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers [Rogers Place]

September 29: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames [Scotiabank Saddledome]

October 1: Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett

October 2: Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames at the ShoWare Center in Kent

October 5: Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks [Rogers Arena]

The team said preseason tickets will go on sale at noon on July 16 and will be sold by each individual WHL team. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the One Roof Foundation, with a goal of raising over $500,000 to expand youth access to hockey, the team said.

“These games represent the opportunity to see our roster come together for the first time outside of training camp,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “It will be an honor to play them in hockey communities across the state and I know our players will be excited.”