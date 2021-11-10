Seattle Kraken have 5 players in COVID-19 protocol on eve of season opener against Knights

Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are expected to be without five players for the season opener at Las Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols.

Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok has been in the protocol since late last week.

McCann, Oleksiak, Donskoi and Johansson were all missing from the final practice before the team departed for Las Vegas.

Seattle General Manager Ron Francis said at the start of training camp that the entire roster was vaccinated.

The Kraken play the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Under NHL protocols, hockey players who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are isolated and asked to avoid having contact with others until they can be tested. If a player receives a positive COVID-19 test, they are asked to remain in quarantine and are not allowed to participate in training or have any contact (unless remotely) with team personnel.