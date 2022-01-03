Seattle Kraken's next 2 games postponed due to 'COVID-related issues'

The two games are among the more than 70 that have been postponed by the NHL, most of which have come in the last month.

Editor's note: The above video on Seattle sports games being postponed due to COVID-19 cases originally aired December 17, 2021.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Kraken game against the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday and the game against the Ottawa Senators have been postponed by the NHL due to issues related to COVID-19.

Tuesday’s and Thursday's games are the latest in a line of postponed contests for the Seattle team and the rest of the NHL.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Ottawa @Senators, our home game on Jan. 6 has been postponed.



A make-up date will be announced at a later time. pic.twitter.com/A7At7fUyOq — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 3, 2022

The league faces more than 90 game postponements, with many coming in late December during an extended holiday break.

The Kraken-Senators game was the 92nd postponed game for the NHL during the 2021-22 season.

The rollercoaster season, which looked to get back to normal in the fall with a waning delta surge, is trying to push through the latest omicron variant.

Due to COVID-related issues affecting the New York Islanders travel schedule, our home game at @ClimateArena on Jan. 4 has been postponed.



A makeup date will announced later. pic.twitter.com/tPNvbtgptU — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 31, 2021

The NHL even went as far as prohibiting players from participating in the Beijing Olympics next month. The league plans to use what would have been the Olympics break from Feb. 6-22 to make up the postponed games caused by COVID-19.

"It was a shock to see how COVID-19 affected the NHL schedule almost overnight, and we understand the NHL's decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of its players,” International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif said in a statement when the decision was announced.

The highly contagious omicron variant isn’t just disrupting the NHL but is also forcing other leagues to postpone games and other events to cancel in-person activities.