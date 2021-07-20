Seattle Kraken announce expansion draft picks

The NHL’s 32nd franchise will select the players for its inaugural season Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken selected the National Hockey League players that will make up the team’s inaugural roster.

Thousands of fans gathered at Gas Works Park in Seattle to watch the newest NHL team make history during a made-for-tv event.

SEATTLE KRAKEN EXPANSION DRAFT PICKS

Forward

Jared McCann (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Morgan Geekie (Carolina Hurricanes)

Nathan Bastian (New Jersey Devils)

Carsen Twarynski (Philadelphia Flyers)

Joonas Donskoi (Colorado Avalanche)

Calle Jarnkrok (Nashville Predators)

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Right wing

Jordan Eberle (New York Islanders)

Tyler Pitlick (Arizona Coyotes)

Kole Lind (Vancouver Canucks)

Left wing

Brandon Tanev (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Center

Yanni Gourde (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Colin Blackwell (New York Rangers)

Alexander True (San Jose Sharks)

Defenseman

Will Borgen (Buffalo Sabres)

Jeremy Lauzon (Boston Bruins)

Dennis Cholowski (Detroit Red Wings)

Cale Fleury (Montreal Canadiens)

Gavin Bayreuther (Columbus Blue Jackets)

John Quenneville (Chicago Blackhawks)

Jamie Oleksiak (Dallas Stars)

Carson Soucy (Minnesota Wild)

Vince Dunn (St. Louis Blues)

Haydn Fleury (Anaheim Ducks)

Mark Giordano (Calgary Flames)

Adam Larsson (Edmonton Oilers)

Kurtis MacDermid (LA Kings)

Goalie

Chris Dreidger (Florida Panthers)

Joey Daccord (Ottawa Senators)

Vitek Vanecek (Washington Capitals)

HOW AN EXPANSION DRAFT WORKS

Every NHL team, except for the Vegas Golden Knights, submitted a list of protected players the Kraken could not draft, along with a list of players available during the expansion draft.

Teams could protect a total of 11 players comprised of seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Or, teams could select nine total players if they wanted to protect four or more defensemen.

The Kraken could also select from a pool of restricted and unrestricted free agents not protected in the draft. The team had an exclusive interview period to speak with the free agents between Sunday and Wednesday morning. If Seattle and a free agent came to a contract agreement during that time, that player will count as the Kraken’s selection from the free agent’s NHL team.

Players with two or fewer years of professional hockey experience were exempt from being selected during the expansion draft. Seattle was required to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.

Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis and his staff had until Wednesday at 7 a.m. to submit the list of 30 players they wish to select for the team.

WHEN YOU CAN GET A TEAM JERSEY

The Seattle Kraken provided a sneak peek at the team jerseys last year. Fans saw players wearing the official team jersey – both home and away -- on Wednesday.

But one question fans have asked is when will they be available for purchase -- we now have an answer.