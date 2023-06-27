Mark your calendar! Kraken release 2023-24 regular season schedule

Here's what Kraken fans can look forward to from Tuesday's release of the 2023-24 NHL schedule release.

SEATTLE — After a historic second season that saw the franchise win its first playoff series in franchise history, the full 82-game schedule has been released for the Seattle Kraken's third campaign in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Kraken amassed 40 more points in 2022-23 (100) than Seattle did in its inaugural season in 2021-22. Check out five highlights below from the Kraken's regular-season schedule announcement.

Friendly face in home opener

The last time the Kraken shared the ice with the Colorado Avalanche, Seattle eliminated the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions in a thrilling Game 7 in Denver. The Avalanche will return to Seattle on Oct. 17 for the Kraken home opener at Climate Pledge Arena, and Colorado likely will be eager for revenge after being upset by Seattle in the postseason.

Busy March

Seattle will be seeing a lot of the Kraken in March, as the team will play 10 of its 14 games at Climate Pledge Arena over the course of the month. A number of the league's most appealing teams to watch in person will be playing the Kraken in March, including the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars. It will be a great month to buy a ticket for fans that don't regularly attend Kraken games, especially since April -- the final month of the regular season -- will see Seattle play seven of its nine games on the road.

Outdoor hockey

New Year's Day will see the Kraken host what has become an iconic tradition in the NHL, as Seattle will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park. The league's annual outdoor game is coming to the Emerald City for the first time, and the Golden Knights winning the 2023 Stanley Cup makes this an even more exciting matchup. Typically played at football stadiums, the possibility of rain ruining the game likely pushed the NHL to host the game at T-Mobile Park, which has a retractable roof.

Opening night(cap)

Professional sports leagues tend to try and kick off their regular seasons with a bang by having multiple high-interest games on national television to celebrate the beginning of another campaign. Speaking of the Golden Knights, the Kraken will face the defending champs in the final game of the league's opening night on Oct. 10 in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. PT. Seattle will have a chance to start off on a tremendous foot if they can take down the mighty Golden Knights with the entire hockey world watching.

No. 1 pick's Seattle debut

The 2023 NHL Draft begins Wednesday night, and there hasn't been as surefire a first overall pick in the league in a long time as Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks are almost guaranteed to pick Bedard at No. 1, and he likely is the main reason his team will also be playing on opening night before the Kraken and Golden Knights face off. Seattle fans who want to see Bedard make his debut at Climate Pledge Arena should circle Jan. 24 on the calendar, as it will be the only time the Blackhawks play at the Kraken in 2023-24.