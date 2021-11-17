x
Nhl

Kraken lose to Blackhawks 4-2 for fifth straight loss

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fourth straight win.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, right, tries to keep the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones, second from right, as Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fourth straight win.

Seth Jones also scored to extend his points streak to seven games and Jake McCabe added an empty-netter for the Blackhawks to seal the win. 

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the second period. 

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde scored in the third period for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer finished with 15 saves. 

The Kraken have lost five straight and seven of eight.

