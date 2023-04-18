Kraken beat Avalanche 3-1 in first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

DENVER — The Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Tuesday in the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Kraken beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions in their first playoff appearance ever.
Eeli Tolvanen made history after he scored the very first playoff goal for the Kraken.
Next up, Seattle faces the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.
Seattle will get to host its first playoff hockey this week in the modern era of the NHL, with Games 3 and 4 of the series being held at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Kraken finished fourth in the Pacific Division in the 2022-23 season but earned a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by being atop the Western Conference's wild-card standings.