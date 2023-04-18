Kraken beat Avalanche 3-1 in first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Kraken qualified for the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Tuesday in the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Kraken beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions in their first playoff appearance ever.

Eeli Tolvanen made history after he scored the very first playoff goal for the Kraken.

Eeli Tolvanen is now in the history books.



First playoff goal for the Kraken.



The life has been drained from the arena here in Denver. — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) April 19, 2023

Next up, Seattle faces the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.

Seattle will get to host its first playoff hockey this week in the modern era of the NHL, with Games 3 and 4 of the series being held at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken finished fourth in the Pacific Division in the 2022-23 season but earned a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by being atop the Western Conference's wild-card standings.