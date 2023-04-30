Avalanche and Kraken face off in game 7 of the first round

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PST in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams met Friday for the tenth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 4-1. Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the win.

Game 7 will be Sunday in Denver. It’s the first Game 7 in franchise history for Seattle and the first for the Avalanche since the second round of the 2020 playoffs in the bubble when Colorado lost to Dallas.

Colorado is 51-24-7 overall and 23-15-6 at home. The Avalanche have a 23-10-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Seattle is 46-28-8 overall and 28-12-4 in road games. The Kraken have a 48-7-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Nathan MacKinnon has 42 goals and 69 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored nine goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.