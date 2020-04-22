SPOKANE, Wash. — If you ask Spokane native Evan Weaver where he ranks among competitive people he's met, his answer is pretty resolute.

"I think I’m at the top," said Weaver with a chuckle. "I hate losing at anything. Even if I’m not good at it, I’m going to figure out a way to win."

So what exactly do you do then in this environment if you're Weaver? He's unable to really compete at much currently with gyms shut down as he awaits the NFL Draft.

Well, Weaver didn’t rest on his laurels, that’s for sure.

He brought the competition to his backyard.

"I think just always wanting one," said Weaver of the putting green he built. "There’s a little dirt patch in the backyard and I was like, 'You know what, I think a putting green would go pretty good here.' I finally convinced my parents after working on them for one or two years that I’d actually do a good job with it and not make it look worse than it already did. They finally let me, and it came out pretty nice."

Evan did all the work. He compacted the ground, cut up the turf, and laid down some cement, among other things.

And viola, his putting green became a reality. He says it's helped him during pandemic.

"No doubt. To be able to actual go outside and do something that’s not walking outside with a mask on. You can actually just be able to go have some fun a little bit."

His project has even caught the eyes of some NFL teams.

"A few of them saw on Twitter that I made one," said Evan with a smile. "They started asking me about it. How long it took, does it roll nice, all that stuff."

And does it satisfy his competitive itch?

"Oh yeah, I think so. Definitely keeps the competitive spirit going."