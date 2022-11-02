Meet the 7 players in Super Bowl LVI with Washington ties

There are five former Huskies but no Cougars and an Eagle who lit the NFL on fire this season

SEATTLE — There are seven players with ties to Washington state in Super Bowl LVI, including five former University of Washington Huskies. But the biggest star of them all is Yakima native and former Eastern Washington University All-American Cooper Kupp.

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp was only a third-round pick coming out of college, but the Rams wide receiver has put together one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, leading the league with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.



Safety Taylor Rapp, who attended UW and Sehome High School in Bellingham, is out with a concussion that he suffered in Los Angeles' regular-season finale. He has missed the entire NFL Playoffs.

Greg Gaines, a UW grad, is the Rams' starting nose tackle; his father Greg was a linebacker for the Seahawks in the 1980s.

Former Husky Coleman Shelton is a backup center for the Rams.

If there's a trick play, Johnny Hekker might be involved. The Rams' four-time All-Pro punter was a star quarterback at Bothell High School, and he's thrown 23 passes in his 10 NFL seasons, including a touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals

Drew Sample, who attended UW and Newport High School in Bellevue, is normally the Bengals' backup tight end, but he may start because the usual starter (C.J. Uzomah) is injured.

Quarterback Jake Browning, who was a standout at UW, is on the practice squad, so he'll get a Super Bowl ring if Cincy wins, but he isn't eligible to play.