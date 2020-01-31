WASHINGTON — There aren't many things much more American than the Super Bowl: Football, friends, food... but what about free food and deals?

Several restaurants and fast food chains around the country are offering deals and discounts for Sunday's big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Boston Market's offering free Amazon gift cards with catering codes, Applebee's is giving away wings, Panda Express is offering $10 off catering orders, but Pizza Hut's promotion may have the highest stakes: college tuition and years of free pies if your twins enter the world first after the game kicks off.

Below is a list of some of the top Super Bowl deals we've found, as of Friday. Be sure to check with local locations to make sure they're offering the same deal.

FREE FOOD

Applebee’s: Get 40 boneless wings for free when you place an order of $40 or more for delivery on Feb. 2 with the code FREEWINGS.

Auntie Anne’s: Get two free medium drinks when you purchase any variety Pretzel Bucket. Plus, the Game Day Pretzel Pack includes two pretzel buckets, plus 10 dips and a free "stadium snack holder."

Buffalo Wild Wings: If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, America gets free wings! The offer is valid at participating U.S. and Canada locations on Feb. 17 from 4-7 p.m. local time. Again, only valid if the game goes into overtime.

DiGiorno: Get a free pizza on March 14 (National Pi Day) if the score at any point during the Super Bowl hits 3 to 14 or 14 to 3.

Pizza Hut: The family who gives birth to the first set of twins after kickoff could win two years of free pizza, tickets to next year's Super Bowl and $22,000 for the siblings' education. Parents have to tweet a photo of the newborns with #PHTwin2Win and #promotion.

Little Caesars: If the pizza chain's Super Bowl ad gets first place in USA TODAY's Ad Meter contest, then everyone will get a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time on Feb. 17, 2020.

OTHER DEALS

Boston Market: Get free $10, $25 and $50 Amazon gift cards with catering orders using promo codes. Get the free $10 Amazon gift card when you spend $150 on catering orders with the code GIFT150, a free $25 Amazon gift card when you spend $250 on catering services with the code GIFT250 and a free $50 Amazon gift card when you spend $500 on catering services with the code GIFT500.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Print this coupon and get $10 off when you spend $40. Available for dine-in, take-out or delivery from through Sunday.

Black Angus Steakhouse: For the Super Bowl, the steakhouse will be offering $12.99 burger and brew combos, as well as Bud Light drafts for $4 and other drink specials.

Burger King: Get the family bundle for $12.99. It includes three whoppers, three cheeseburgers and three small french fries.

Chili’s: Its Happy Hour Menu includes drinks like $3 large domestic drafts and $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys as well as food specials like $5 boneless wings, $5 bone-in wings and a half-order of Texas cheese fries for just $4.

CiCi’s Pizza: Print this coupon to get three large one-topping pizzas for carryout for $15. Plus, get 50% off on desserts when you order your pizza online.

Panda Express: Use the code SCOREBIG and get $10 off on the Panda Express Family Feast, which includes three large entrees and two large sides. The offer is valid through Feb. 2.

Target: Get a free $10 Target gift card when you buy at least $50 worth of groceries until Feb. 1 online via Offer.com.

White Castle: Print this coupon and get 20 Original Sliders for $10.99. Available for online or app orders only.

Wienerschnitzel: Get 25 mini corn dogs for $5 on Feb. 2. There’s a limit of four orders per customer.

RELATED: Nick Bosa says Joey Bosa gave him tips for facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in Super Bowl halftime show

RELATED: Walmart's Super Bowl ad brings 'Star Trek,' 'Star Wars' and more sci-fi icons

RELATED: Snickers Super Bowl ad wants to feed Earth giant candy bar to fix world's problems

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2020: Date, time, performers and more