This year's Super Bowl ad from Olay includes a mission -- helping girls learn how to code. It's part of the company's #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign.

The ad follows three astronauts played by actress Busy Phillips, comedian Lilly Singh and retired astronaut Nicole Stott. They board a giant rocket with the Olay logo emblazoned on it.

Katie Couric anchors the coverage of their launch.

"Is there enough space in space for women?" Couric asks. "Who wrote that? Are people still really asking that question?"

The rocket launches and we see Taraji P. Henson, who played NASA legend Katherine Johnson in "Hidden Figures," running mission control.

"When we make space for women, we make space for everybody," Henson says.

Olay says for every tweet with the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen, it will donate $1 to Girls Who Code -- with a maximum donation of $500,000. The organization says it is trying to close the gender gap in the tech industry by getting girls more involved.

