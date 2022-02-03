New Lizzo track can be heard in Google's Super Bowl commercial

The commercial highlights the difficulty of taking good photos of people with darker skin tones.

WASHINGTON — The new Google ad premiering at the Super Bowl this year starts out with familiar images: graduations, dorm rooms, beach vacations.

But the narration quickly points out the obvious flaw in the selection of shots. Because everybody in the photos is Black, they often come out too dark or too washed out, painting their subjects in an unflattering light.

In the background, Lizzo sings “Cause if you love me/You love all of me/Or none of me at all.”

The Super Bowl commercial is meant to highlight the Google Pixel 6's "Real Tone" technology, which aims to accurately capture all skin tones. At the end of the minute-long ad, Lizzo herself appears in a selfie.

The tech giant says people of color especially have traditionally faced washed-out photos that are either too bright or too dark because of the way camera technology has developed.

Lizzo fans will also notice something else about what the artist is singing in the background. The Google ad this year features an unreleased Lizzo track that hasn't been heard before.

It's not clear when she'll release the full version of the track, titled "If you love me," so it looks like for now the Super Bowl ad is the only place to get a sneak preview of the new Lizzo music.