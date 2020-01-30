A Microsoft Surface ad to air during Super Bowl LIV celebrates the first woman to coach in the NFL and in the Super Bowl.

Katie Sowers is an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. She'll be coaching against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

The ad called "Be The One" is narrated entirely by Sowers.

"I remember loving football from day one," Sowers says as we see photos of her as a child playing the game. She reads a letter she wrote when she was a kid.

"I hope someday I will be on a real football team," Sowers reads.

Sowers talks about how her father was coach and that she picked up the bug.

"People tell me that people aren't ready to have a woman lead, but these guys have been learning from women their whole lives. Moms, grandmas, teachers," Sowers said.

She adds that she's not trying to be the best female coach, but the best coach.

In addition to being the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl, she'll also be the first openly LGBTQ person to do so.

