Reports: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could miss 6 weeks with hurt finger

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had surgery to fix his injured finger, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The doctor used screws to stabilize Wilson's middle finger on his throwing hand.

Wilson is likely to miss 6 weeks.

Seattle Head Coach Pete Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss to the Rams. Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a pass attempt.

Rapoport tweeted Friday, "The surgery was more complicated than expected, with the need for screws complicating matters. The timetable is roughly 6 weeks, though Wilson will no doubt be determined to beat it."

Of all the attributes that have made Wilson one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for several years, his durability has ranked near the high on the list. He has never missed a start, and only rarely not taken a snap.

That streak of always being under center for the Seahawks could be at risk depending on the severity of the finger injury.

Carroll had previously called the injury to the middle finger on Wilson's throwing hand a "badly sprained finger." It was injured enough that Wilson couldn't grip the ball the way he needed to throw.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wilson would have an MRI on Friday and was expected to consult with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles.

“The initial belief is he has mallet finger, essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex a finger,” Rapoport tweeted.