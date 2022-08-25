Seahawks vs. Cowboys preview: What to watch for in Seattle’s preseason finale

Geno Smith will start once again, although Drew Lock is expected to see significant playing time.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series.

The Seattle Seahawks have just one more dress rehearsal before the highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown against former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks final preseason game will be at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

Geno Smith will get the start at quarterback as he has in the first two preseason games, although coach Pete Carroll emphasized this week that Drew Lock should see significant playing time after missing the second preseason game due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

"(Smith) is going to start this game," Carroll said on the Mike Salk Show (h/t John Boyle/Seahawks). "He's going to go in there first, he's going to play a little bit, then Drew is going to get to play most of the game for us—just give him a lot of playtime and leave him out there, let him play football, because of what we missed last week."

Here is what to watch for as the Seahawks close out the 2022 preseason in Dallas.

QB competition winds down

Smith has been the No. 1 quarterback on the "unofficial" depth chart throughout training camp, but Lock's solid performance in the first preseason game has many Seahawks fans torn on who should be QB1 going into Week 1.

Lock was initially slated to start the second game before his COVID diagnosis, and likely will see at least a few series with all of the starters the Seahawks elect to throw out there for the preseason finale.

Carroll's quotes recently have indicated Lock has closed the gap between him and Smith since training camp began, and that he and his staff plan to take as much time as needed to determine who will start atop the depth chart.

Lock was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL from the first week of preseason games, and has a chance to prove himself worthy of taking over the starting job with a strong performance in Dallas.

This undoubtedly will be the top talking point in the 17 days between the preseason finale and that nationally-televised Monday Night Football clash with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Roster bubble

The final preseason game gives the coaching staff one final live game scenario look at those players hovering on the edge of making the final regular-season 53-man roster.

One position that could be impacted by performances in Friday's game is wide receiver.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge and Freddie Swain should all make the cut at wide receiver, but several other rookies and young players will be vying for a spot on the Week 1 roster.

2022 draft picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young both have had moments, but also have each dropped multiple passes. Penny Hart has drawn praise from coaches, and University of Washington product Aaron Fuller has seen quite a few preseason targets but appears likely to end up on the practice squad barring a breakout performance in Dallas.

Rookie cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen have played themselves into near-certain roster spots, but there are several other spots in the secondary that could be decided by Friday's game.

The final roster must be finalized by Aug. 30.

Running back position

Ken Walker's uncertain injury timeline has left questions behind Rashaad Penny on the Seahawks' projected depth chart.

Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas should be next in line behind Penny if he is unable to suit up in Week 1, a possibility Carroll didn't rule out when speaking to reporters earlier this week.

