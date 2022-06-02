Three Keys: What the Seattle Seahawks need to accomplish this offseason

After a disappointing 7-10 season, the Seahawks will need to bring in some new faces along with keeping some familiar ones around.

SEATTLE — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Seahawks as they enter this offseason. As there should be after a disappointing 7-10 finish to the 2021 campaign.

A dreadful 3-8 start to the season all but threw playoff aspirations out the window, but a 4-2 finish including wins over a pair of playoff teams in the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals gave hope that this team can return to playoff-form with a healthy Russell Wilson and a re-established running game found late in the season thanks to a rejuvenated Rashaad Penny.

Now, the questions surrounding head coach Pete Carroll's future have been put to bed, at least for one more season. Star quarterback Russell Wilson is a different story. He's claimed he wants to stay in Seattle, but there are still rumors that the Seahawks or Wilson could opt to go their separate ways. The key to keeping Wilson in a Seahawks uniform will likely come down to keeping him happy with moves by the front office this offseason.

So, let's move forward with the assumption that the Seahawks do indeed keep the core of their roster intact by bringing back Wilson, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner who is due a hefty $20.3 million for the 2022 season, and Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs whose season ended with a fractured leg.

It is possible Wagner and the Seahawks could work on a new contract at some point this offseason. While Diggs is an unrestricted free agent, an extension could be on the table or the Seahawks could use their franchise-tag to keep him around in order to buy time to come to an agreement on an extension.

1. Re-Sign Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny must've experimented with gamma radiation because he became the Incredible Hulk in the season's final five games. Plain and simple, he was the league's best running back over that span.

Penny led the NFL in rushing yards over the final five games with 671 yards on 92 carries with six touchdowns. That's a 7.3 yards-per-carry average.

Otherworldly, is what you would call that.

Of course, the big scare when it comes to Penny is the same scare that led to the Seahawks not picking up his fifth-year option last offseason --- Penny staying healthy.

As we know, the 2018 first-round draft pick has struggled mightily to stay on the field accumulating just 161 carries from 2018-2020 thanks to an ACL tear and a couple hamstring injuries.

The Seahawks were a completely different team when Penny was rolling at 100% health, they cannot afford to let Penny leave in free agency. The cost to keep him in Seattle may be a bit steep after such a dominant showing, but it shouldn't be too high as competing teams can't ignore his past with injuries.

A full season with a healthy Wilson and Penny could make this Seahawks team a force once again.

2. Upgrade Offensive Line

The offensive line has been an issue needing to be addressed for a couple offseason's. What better a way to convince Wilson to stay than to upgrade the unit protecting him?

The Seahawks ranked 25th in Pro Football Focus' offensive line ratings in 2021 with left tackle Duane Brown as the only lineman receiving over a 70-point grade at 72.0. The Dallas Cowboys who finished atop the ratings had four linemen with a rating over 70, two of which over 90 in left tackle Tyron Smith and left guard Zach Martin.

Seattle's offensive line is also in limbo as Brown, right tackle Brandon Shell, and center Ethan Pocic will all hit the free agent market.

Bringing back Brown, who will be 37-years-old next season, seems like a move that makes sense on a one-year deal. The Seahawks could address other positional needs through free agency as they are expected to have around $40-million-dollars in cap space or through the draft.

Lucky for the Seahawks, there are a handful of talented offensive linemen hitting the free agent market this offseason, so there are options out there to address their needs.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is the biggest name to hit the open market, but the 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is expected to have offseason knee surgery. So, there is an element of risk in paying top dollar. Plus, if Seattle does bring Brown back, left tackle is less of a need. Armstead seems like an unlikely move, although it would certainly improve the Seahawks o-line.

Interior offensive line seems the most likely position for the Seahawks to address as it is a serious place of need. Left guard Damien Lewis earned a 57.7 grade from PFF and right guard Gabe Jackson earned a 63.6 rating.

49ers guard Laken Tomlinson should be on Seahawks fans wish list, the 29-year-old is coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2021 after receiving a 75.4 rating from PFF, which has him as the 12th best guard this past season. His 2021 campaign marks the second consecutive season he's received a rating over 70.

Along with Tomlinson, there are names such as Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen (69.5 PFF rating), Washington Football Team Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (73.7 PFF rating), and Cowboys guard Connor Williams (75.5 PFF rating) to name a few.

It's possible the Seahawks could bring in a pair of free agents to help protect Wilson.

3. Need Pass Rushers

Seattle gave up the second-most passing yards in the NFL in 2021 at 4,513 trailing only the Ravens who gave up 4,742. The Seahawks also ranked 21st in sacks per game averaging two.

Translation, quarterbacks have time to analyze the defense and pick it apart.

Carlos Dunlap is set to return in 2022 which is good news as he led the team with 8.5 sacks. After Dunlap, Darrell Taylor and Rasheem Green tied for second with 6.5 sacks in 2021. Green is set to become an unrestricted free agent, so it would make sense to try and bring him back. If Green goes elsewhere, the Seahawks may be in a world of hurt.

A pass rusher or two could be found in the draft and would likely be the most economical as solid edge rushers do not come cheap. If the Seahawks do address the offensive line through free agency there likely will still be some salary cap wiggle room to bring in someone to get after the quarterback.

This year's free agency does include some big name pass-rushers, but as mentioned earlier, they won't come cheap. Names such as Chandler Jones, Von Miller, former Seahawk Jadeveon Clowney, Randy Gregory, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Melvin Ingram III to name a handful.