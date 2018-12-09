Seattle Seahawks ticket prices reached a peak in 2015, two years removed from their Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos. The decline continues this season, with ticket prices falling nearly 6 percent against last season.

Even with the dip, a 2018 Seahawks ticket is the third-most expensive across the NFL, behind only New England and Denver, according to secondary ticket marketplace TicketIQ.com.

The Seahawks don’t open at home until September 23 when they play the Dallas Cowboys.

With a current average asking price of $371 on the secondary market, Seahawks tickets are a good deal in Seattle. The tumble is down from a high of $459 in 2016 and is the fifth-most expensive since TicketIQ.com began tracking data in 2011.

Seahawks season tickets have been sold out since 2012, but a “notification list” is available on the team’s website. According to the website, the waiting list is at capacity with 12,000 deposits, but fans can sign up to for the opportunity to be notified as waiting-list spots become available. Single-game tickets are available for all games through primary market partner Ticketmaster, though only Club Level seats for $450 are still available for the home opener. On the secondary market, TicketIQ.com has a wider selection for that first game, including a get-in price of $218, as well as great deals throughout the stadium.

At a $660 average asking price, the Dallas game is currently the most expensive of the season at CenturyLink Field. The Cowboys and Seahawks have a storied history, including the “Hold the Ball” game (2007) and the original “Hail Mary” game (1975). The Cowboys have a 10-8 series advantage. The second-most expensive game on secondary market is the November 15 Green Bay Packers game, which is trending at $528 on the secondary market.

On the primary market, the three cheapest games of the season are the home finale against Arizona on December 30, which has a get-in price of $110, and the November 4 Chargers and December 23 Chiefs games, both of which have get-in prices of $125.

For tickets anywhere in the stadium for any game, TicketIQ.com has inventory, including many seats with the company’s Low Price Guarantee. If money is no object, treat yourself to a Club Level seat in Section 235 behind the Seahawks bench for the Cowboys game, beginning at $1,052. More affordable seats, such as an Upper-300 seat at the 50-yard line above the visitors bench for the Green Bay game, for $300, are also available.

