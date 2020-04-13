Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car accident in Alabama on Sunday night, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

A spokesperson for Jackson’s employer at Tennessee State, where he was an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach, confirmed the news to Rapoport.

Jackson spent four seasons with the Seahawks in 2011 and from 2013-2015. He also played five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and one season with the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson joined Tennessee State’s coaching staff last year after working as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, Alabama State.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted his condolences for Jackson Monday morning.

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll tweeted that he was "heartbroken" by Jackson's death and that Jackson would be "deeply missed."