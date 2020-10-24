Cardinals challenge undefeated Seahawks in NFC West showdown

The Arizona Cardinals host the undefeated Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday night. The Seahawks are the last unbeaten team in the NFC.

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to make a push up the NFC West standings. The problem is the division's other three teams aren't going to budge easily.

The Cardinals will host the undefeated Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football. The game was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m. but was moved to Sunday Night Football "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans."

The NFL shifted Sunday’s games after several Raiders were unable to practice because of coronavirus contact tracing, the Associated Press reports.

The Cardinals are coming off an impressive 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals have now won two straight games and have a 4-2 record.

The Seahawks should be rested and prepared because they're coming off a bye week. Seattle has the league's best offense, averaging nearly 34 points per game. But, statistically, their defense ranks last in some major categories.

Arizona's defense has been among the NFL's best, giving up less than 19 points per game. However, the Seahawks have had a lot of success in Arizona where they are 6-0-1 against the Cardinals since drafting Russell Wilson in 2012.

The Cardinals announced they would host 1,200 fans at Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. It is the first time the Cardinals will have tickets available for the general public this season. The Seahawks announced this week the team would continue to play without fans at CenturyLink Field for their Week 8 home game against the San Francisco 49ers on November 1.

Watch the Seahawks take on the Cardinals this Sunday, October 25, on Sunday Night Football on NBC only on KING 5. The game starts at 5 p.m., after Football Night in America at 4 p.m.