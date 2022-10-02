Seahawks win wild shootout in Detroit 48-45

Seahawks move to 2-2 behind terrific performances from Smith, Penny.

Neither the Seattle Seahawks nor the Detroit Lions cared to play much defense today, but the Seahawks played just enough to win a 48-45 slugfest at Ford Field.

Geno Smith was 23-30 for 320 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

The one defensive play in this game came early in the third quarter when rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted Jared Goff and brought it back 40 yards for a touchdown, which gave Seattle a 31-15 lead.

The strangest sequence of plays came at the end of the third quarter. The Seahawks had a third down and 16 on the Detroit 36 yard line. The clock was not set correctly, so the referees blew the play dead even though Smith took the snap and threw an incomplete pass.

The whistle gave the Seahawks another opportunity on third down. Smith handed off to Penny who took it 36 yards to the end zone to put Seattle up 38-23.

Seattle would kill the game off with a seven yard Rashaad Penny rush on third down and five with 58 seconds to go.

The Seahawks move to 2-2 on the season and will prepare for another road game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. That game is set to kick off at 10 AM.

