Seahawks topple Cowboys 38-31

DALLAS — DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting an NFL record for most TD passes in the first three games of a season with 14.

Wilson became the first QB to have at least four TD passes in each of the first three games.