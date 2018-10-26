The Seattle Seahawks announced they plan to wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys in honor of former owner Paul Allen, who passed away last week after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
A picture of the patch was tweeted by Bert Kolde, the Seahawks vice chairman.
Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997, saving them from possibly getting relocated to Southern California. The longtime owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and a co-founder of Microsoft, Allen was revered in the Pacific Northwest.
He battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma from 1982 until 2009, when extensive radiation treatment rid him of the cancer. It returned this month, and just 10 days later he died.
The Seahawks’ Twitter account posted a closer look at the patch:
No word has come down from the league or Allen’s corporation, Vulcan, about new ownership plans for the Seahawks, although Allen had discussed with the commissioner a contingency plan prior to his passing.
