Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders

Josh Jacobs' 86-yard touchdown in overtime sealed the second consecutive loss for the Seahawks.

SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season.

Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks struggled out of the gate, and a Josh Jacobs 86-yard touchdown in overtime gave the Raiders a 40-34 victory.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game:

Third-down woes continue

Since Seattle traveled to Germany earlier this month, the team's ability to convert third-down attempts on offense and stop opponents' third-down tries on defense has been lacking.

After just 1-of-9 third-down attempts finding success against Tampa Bay, the Seahawks were just 3-of-9 against the Raiders on Sunday. For the second consecutive game, the Seahawks' defense also failed to stop its opponent on more than 50% of its third-down chances.

Maintaining drives on offense and getting off the field on defense are standard calling cards of quality playoff teams, and the Seahawks will need to re-assess their game plan on those critical sequences if they want to compete with the best of the National Football Conference (NFC).

Running back by committee

The Seahawks didn't get much from its rushing offense on Sunday, but Kenneth Walker and Travis Homer did manage to combine for 3 of the team's four touchdowns Sunday.

Walker found the end zone twice on the ground Sunday, but finished with a paltry 13 carries for 26 yards.

Homer had a late touchdown that gave Seattle the lead on a blown coverage by the Raiders, and ended up with 45 receiving yards on the day.

Run defense struggles again

The Raiders are far from an elite rushing team, but the Seahawks certainly made them look like one on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs gashed the Seahawks for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle surrendered more than 150 yards on the ground for the second consecutive game.

If Seattle wants to overtake the 49ers and win the NFC West, stopping the run more consistently will be absolutely essential.

After some late stops, Jacobs sealed the game with this 86-yard touchdown right through the heart of this run defense.