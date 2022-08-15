Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Seattle Seahawks agreed Monday to trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The deal involves players who haven't completely lived up to the expectations their teams had when they drafted them. Amadi has played mostly as a nickel cornerback and backup safety for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to get involved offensively for the Eagles and was switched to tight end this offseason.

Seattle is likely to keep Arcega-Whiteside as a wide receiver due to the team's depth at tight end.

Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and has started 12 of 47 regular season games. Seattle signed nickel cornerback Justin Coleman in the offseason and has used rookie Coby Bryant in that spot during training camp.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round selection in 2019 and has been maligned for his lack of production while the likes of DK Metcalf, Dionte Johnson and Terry McLaurin were selected after him. Arcega-Whiteside has 16 career receptions in 40 games played.