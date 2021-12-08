Report: Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to have season-ending surgery

Safety Jamal Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery after tearing his labrum during Sunday’s win against the 49ers.

SEATTLE — Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is out for the rest of the season after suffering a “significant” injury to his shoulder, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Adams reportedly tore his labrum and “suffered additional significant shoulder damage” during Sunday’s win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rapoport said Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the injury. The injury is to the same shoulder Adams hurt in 2020 that required offseason surgery.

The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year $70 million contract extension in August, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Adams is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2022 season.