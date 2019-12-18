The Seahawks defensive backs had quite the night out in Bellevue.

Receipts posted by the players show a dinner tab for more than $17,500 at Daniels Broiler in Bellevue. The tax alone was nearly $1,600.

TMZ Sports reports they spent about $11,000 on Louis XIII cognac.

The receipts were posted by Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi.

According to their social media, the tab was picked up by rookies Amadi and Marquise Blair.

The Rookie Dinner is a yearly - and expensive - tradition among many NFL teams.

