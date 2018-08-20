The longest-tenured Seahawk announced he will no longer be playing for Seattle.

Punter Jon Ryan tweeted, “It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to play in this great city of Seattle for the past 10 years.”

Ryan, who was the only player left on the team who predated coach Pete Carroll, said that while he never wanted the day to come, he knew it would.

"I have so many amazing memories over the past decade," Ryan tweeted, adding, "from our Super Bowl 48 victory, to throwing a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship ... it's been an amazing ride."

The Seattle Seahawks confirmed Ryan's release Monday afternoon, saying this ends a "memorable run" for a franchise record holder and "beloved fan favorite."

Ryan, 36, has been with the Seahawks since 2008. He's missed one regular season game in 12 years. He is the franchise leader in career punts with 770.

He knew he would have stiff competition to make the roster this season when the team selected Michael Dickson out of Texas in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft. But Ryan said he wasn't going to just give up the position he's held for so long.

After the Seahawks drafted Dickson, Ryan said he would compete harder than team General Manager John Schneider had seen.

“I love you. I have so much respect for you. But one way or the other, I’m going to make you look really dumb," Ryan said.

Chances are low the Seahawks would keep two punters on special teams.

Ryan's contract went through 2019. By releasing Ryan, the Seahawks can save more than $5 million against its salary cap over the next two years.

Dickson, 22, will make $480,000 in salary during the 2018 season. He has a four-year deal that will pay $2.7 million overall.

Through the first two preseason games, Dickson has a 50.2 yards-per-punt net average, according to the Seahawks.

Favorite Jon Ryan moments

Jon Ryan knows how to entertain off the field.

When Chris Pratt joined Evening on KING 5, it was Ryan who asked Pratt questions about his role in "The Magnificent Seven."

Ryan also competed on American Ninja Warrior.

And who could forget the time Ryan did "the belt" toward the Packers bench?

