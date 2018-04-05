The Seattle Seahawks have released defensive end Cliff Avril.

The team announced Avril, 32, failed a physical Friday. He suffered a neck injury after four games last season.

Avril posted a thank you to fans on Instagram.

A post shared by Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) on May 4, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

"Thank you 12s for making the last 5 years in Seattle so amazing! Your cheers on Sundays are unmatched, and you guys are by far the best fans in the NFL! Most importantly, I appreciate and value the lifelong friendships I’ve made. You all have supported my family, my foundation (the Cliff Avril Family Foundation), and I throughout my entire tenure, and I could not have asked for more! THANK YOU to the entire Seahawk organization as well as my teammates. You all made me a Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champ! I am forever grateful."

Avril joined the Seahawks in 2013 and was one of the key final pieces in the team's run to a championship in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Avril had 33.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles from 2013 to 2016, as well as 13 forced fumbles.

The move will allow the Seahawks to save an additional $7.1 million against the salary cap in 2018, according to OverTheCap.com.

