x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seahawks

Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

The Seahawks have finalized their coaching staff with the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and the hiring of Karl Scott and Sean Desai to the staff.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive line and assistant head coach Clint Hurtt, right, runs a drill during NFL football practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have finalized their coaching staff with the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and the hiring of Karl Scott and Sean Desai to the defensive staff.

Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as the defensive line coach for Seattle. 

He replaces Ken Norton Jr., who was fired after last season. 

Desai joins Seattle as the associate head coach-defense after spending last season as the defensive coordinator in Chicago. 

Scott will be Seattle's defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Credit: KING 5 Sports
Credit: KING 5 Sports

Related Articles

In Other News

Three Keys: What the Seattle Seahawks need to accomplish this offseason