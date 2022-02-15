Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

The Seahawks have finalized their coaching staff with the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and the hiring of Karl Scott and Sean Desai to the staff.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have finalized their coaching staff with the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and the hiring of Karl Scott and Sean Desai to the defensive staff.

Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as the defensive line coach for Seattle.

He replaces Ken Norton Jr., who was fired after last season.

Desai joins Seattle as the associate head coach-defense after spending last season as the defensive coordinator in Chicago.