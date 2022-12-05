Despite rumors, Seahawks owner says team is not for sale

Seahawks team chair Jody Allen says her focus is on winning heading into the 2022 NFL season.

With the National Football League (NFL) preseason a month away, Seahawks team chair Jody Allen is putting the rumors of selling the team to bed.

Allen said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, "there are no sales discussions happening" for the Seattle Seahawks or Portland Trail Blazers, the two teams her brother, Paul Allen, owned before his death in October 2018.

Paul Allen's trust indicated his assets must be sold for philanthropic reasons after his death, but the timeline for a Seahawks sale remains undetermined.

"A time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down," Jody Allen said in the statement. "There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold. Until then, my focus - and that of our teams - is on winning."

Paul Allen bought the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million, ushering in a two-decade period that saw Seattle win its first and only Super Bowl in 2013.

The Denver Broncos were the last NFL team sold, netting $4.65 billion in the sale.

The 2022 NFL season figures to be a transformative year for the Seahawks, who traded away franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson to Denver in March.

Wilson, drafted in the third round by the Seahawks in 2013, won 104 regular-season games in 10 seasons with the team. He led the team to its only Super Bowl and nearly won another championship in 2014. Under Wilson's tutelage, Seattle made the playoff in eight of 10 seasons.

The starting quarterback position is now murky after a decade of consistency. Geno Smith and former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock are vying for the vacancy.